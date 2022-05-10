On Today with Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie, Chris Pratt joined Hoda to share more about the upcoming blockbuster, and last in the installment, Jurassic World Dominion.

Pratt was excited to talk about the film and the legacy characters that made their big return for this project. Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, and Sam Neil — among others, are back for Jurassic World Dominion and their return is as thrilling as the movie itself.

He shared that he was in awe of the relationship the cast members had, their respect for one another, and the storytelling process.

.@hodakotb caught up with Chris Pratt (@prattprattpratt) about the final “Jurassic” film, fatherhood and more! pic.twitter.com/fQJLbdHUSC — TODAY with Hoda & Jenna (@HodaAndJenna) May 10, 2022

”You know, it’s really surreal to put in into words — to be working on Jurassic World in itself is surreal and now to be in this finale with the legacy cast coming back was incredible. It feels like a dream come true … You’ve got all of these iconic characters from the original Jurassic Park — they haven’t been in a Jurassic Park film since and it’s been 30 years, so this film is 30 years in the making.”

Hoda brought up Goldblum and how wonderful he is, and Pratt was in total agreement — he also sang his praises on his kindness and depth of his personality.

“He’s such a character and just when you kind of — he catches you with things that are so thoughtful and so meaningful at the most unexpected times. He’s really just a very special and unique person.”

Fans can see Goldblum and Pratt in Jurassic World Dominion soon, and we can’t wait to see how the legacy characters relate to and change things for the Jurassic World cast we’ve grown to love.

Jurassic World Dominion hits theaters on June 10.