Actor Christian Bale is set to return to comic book filmmaking with his coming turn in Thor: Love and Thunder, and now the acclaimed actor is sharing his influences for his portrayal of the villain, one of whom is Kate Bush, the legendary English musician brought to renewed public attention by the use of her classic song “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” in season 4 of Stranger Things.

“Mostly hearing Taika’s thoughts on it. There’s obviously sort of a Nosferatu slight attitude. Taika and I wanted to do a whole dance, which we didn’t get to do, but we had all this sort of Kate Bush stuff that we worked at. But I think he just realized he was never going to be allowed to put that in the final film. I would say that the most common thing I was staring at was the Aphex Twin video of ‘Come To Daddy.’ But I don’t even know if that will be in the final film.”

Bale makes the comments about how his character will come across in an interview with Total Film published today. Bale says in the article he had no reservations about doing another superhero work after his earlier turn as Batman, and also says he was thankful his Gorr will not be dressed in the same manner he is when appearing in the pages of Marvel Comics publications.

“I did make the mistake of Googling him and, oh no! He runs around in a G-string all the time. And I thought, ‘they don’t have the right man for that!’ And then Taika quickly dispelled any notions of running around in that. But I always did think what he could do with this in front of a bluescreen – he could chuck on whatever he wants later on.”

Thor: Love and Thunder and whatever outfit Bale’s character ends up wearing will premiere in theaters July 8.