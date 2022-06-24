Christian Bale details the creepiness of Gorr in ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’

Much has been said about Christian Bale’s debut as Gorr the God Butcher in the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder, but at the premiere of the movie the actor got his chance to speak more about his time on set as the character.

Interviewers told Bale that his co-stars had in the past said that working with him was enjoyable, however, speaking to him once he was done filming as Gorr was a frightening idea. Bale responded sharing that he understands why this would have been the case.

“It was a little creepy, obviously I looked at Nosferatu as an influence and I loved Aphex Twin videos “Come to Daddy” that, right. Now you can’t do that full-on and still have it be a family-friendly film, believe me, people would be running for the exits, but believe me, we did shoot that, and then I gave Taika lots of choices. But I don’t blame them he [Gorr] was a creepy guy to be around and then I had these fangs so I couldn’t talk to anybody so I just gave up.”

Going further into the logistics of playing Gorr, Bale explained that it took quite a bit of makeup and prosthetics to get himself ready to shoot. He said that while having these applied he would go to his Zen place.

“You’ve got to go to a zen place, I’ve done it a few times in my career. I kinda didn’t realize I was going to do it in this one actually, but the special effects makeup artists they are as responsible for creating this character as I am and I had a great time.”

The star also revealed that because of the number of prosthetics we missed out on a Gorr dance scene, but he joked that perhaps we’ll see that in a future movie.

Thor: Love and Thunder will arrive in theaters on July 8.