Christopher Nolan’s secret movie recruits another A-lister which has us dying to know what it actually is

Christopher Nolan is working on a new movie, and while we don’t know anything about its plot what is known is that it’s going to star a lot of the biggest working actors in Hollywood today, and now another has joined the cast.

Charlize Theron is the latest star to join the cast of Nolan’s upcoming film, but again, what her role in the movie is hasn’t been shared, nor has any information about what the movie truly is. Yeah, it’s really being kept that secret, at least for now.

What we do know is that Theron joins a cast stacked to the moon with talent. Previously announced names attached to Nolan’s movie have included Matt Damon, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, and Anne Hathaway. We expect you will already know who many of these actors are, and if we had to bet there will probably be even more giant names added to the cast in the future.

According to The Hollywood Reporter’s sources, the leads in the film will be Damon, Holland, Hathaway, and Pattinson, while Nyong’o and Zendaya appear in supporting roles. We’ll have to wait and see what this all means when more details on the project are unveiled.

Nolan will once again work with Universal after the partnership struck gold in 2024 with the release of Oppenheimer, which fell just short of the $1 billion dollar mark at the box office. It will be the second film for the pairing after Nolan’s public fallout with previous longtime studio partner Warner Bros. Perhaps this could mean Nolan has found a new home for all of his upcoming projects.

Alongside Nolan, the movie will be produced by his wife Emma Thomas. As far as release details, all that’s been shared is that Universal is targeting its release for July 17, 2026. It is expected to begin filming during the start of 2025. Of course, once production begins and we get closer to this date there should be more details revealed.

It’s not often that a film with this many big names attached continues to remain a secret. If you’ve seen any details floating around regarding the movie’s plot online so far then you can forget them, as sources who spoke to Deadline have confirmed that those loglines floating around online are wrong. In all fairness, this level of secrecy is only getting us more excited to see what it’s all about.

Nolan is coming off the back of one of his biggest films ever with Oppenheimer which continued a long string of hits for the director starting all the way back in 2000 with Memento. Safe to say this secret movie is in good hands.

