A distracting Clark Kent look-alike became the unlikely star of the January 6 hearings

Thursday night’s hearing to investigate the Jan. 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol painted a grim picture of a sitting president hellbent on staying in power by any means possible, as we now know that former President Donald Trump watched the chaos unfold on television for hours, ignoring pleas from his children and advisors to step in.

But as gripping as the witness testimony was, viewers watching the hearing couldn’t help but be distracted by an attendee who bore a striking resemblance to Clark Kent.

The bespectacled man was sitting directly behind former National Security Council member Matthew Pottinger and former Deputy White House Press Secretary Sarah Matthews, who described to the House Select Committee what they witnessed on that fateful day.

But many watching at home, like Bravo’s Andy Cohen, just wanted to know who the heck the mystery man was.

But given the man’s dashing looks and glasses that look very similar to the ones Superman’s alter ego wears, it didn’t take long before “Clark Kent” was trending on Twitter.

“This is so infuriating you got Clark Kent about to go full Superman,” quipped one user.

#January6thHearing

This is so infuriating you got Clark Kent about to go full Superman. pic.twitter.com/5JDv4RRnfO — KristinDeLuciaMorgan (@kmorgan76) July 22, 2022

Another joked about how the hearing must be a big deal if Superman is missing ComicCon, which just kicked off Thursday in San Diego.

You know the #January6thHearing is a big deal when Clark Kent of all people is skipping San Diego Comic Con for it. pic.twitter.com/o9QSoX2jYQ — HornlessUnicorn (@HornlessUnicor4) July 22, 2022

However, another viewer pointed out that he’s obviously covering the hearing for the Daily Planet.

Why are people questioning Clark Kent's presence ant the Jan. 6 hearings? He's obviously covering the event for the Daily Planet. pic.twitter.com/BtimNE7pCj — Mara (@mara94345) July 22, 2022

Plenty of people admitted to being distracted by the guy, which, again, is really saying something considering the weight of the testimony.

I was distracted by Clark Kent…. anything interesting happen at the hearing? pic.twitter.com/P4ATA7vCqS — emily huckabee (@emilyhuckabee) July 22, 2022

Is that Clark Kent sitting behind this witness guy? #January6thHearing #Superman — Lachlan Buchanan (@lachlanbuchanan) July 22, 2022

I’m so glad I wasn’t the only one totally distracted by Clark Kent. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/CcpHaVBaFJ — Fearless Girl (@historygirl1020) July 22, 2022

Others just hoped he wasn’t a Republican!

Please tell me the handsome Clark Kent guy isn't a Republican. I need some good news after watching this craziness. pic.twitter.com/QPLHYTBZJs — K'Cee 🌹 (@keeping_up_kcee) July 22, 2022

Although we still don’t know the man’s identity, New York Magazine journalist Yashar Ali revealed that he’s “not single,” which led The View host Sunny Hostin to make yet another Superman joke.

@yashar everyone knows that Clark Kent is spoken for……. https://t.co/QPOB80m96C — Sunny Hostin (@sunny) July 22, 2022

We hate to disappoint, but apparently, some people saw the man resembling Clark Kent leave the meeting with Matthews, so it would indeed seem to suggest that he’s both taken and a Republican. But, still not as disappointing that after all this, Trump and his cronies will still almost certainly skate away with few or zero repercussions.