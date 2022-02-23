Colin Farrell shares first details on HBO Max’s Penguin spinoff

While The Batman star Robert Pattinson recently revealed his enthusiasm for a Batman sequel, Colin Farrell, who portrays the Dark Knight’s fan-favorite villain The Penguin in the upcoming film, provided insight into reprising his role in HBO Max’s spinoff series.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the 45-year-old actor discussed preparation for taking on the role of the infamous villain in The Penguin, which he revealed is still in the early stages of its developmental process. Additionally, Farrell insists that the events in the upcoming series will take place after the film’s final frame.

We have to get into what made him the man he is. And also, it will pick up where this film finished off I think. I think it’ll pick up a little short time after the last frame of this film. We’ll get to go on a little kind of left turn off to the world of Oz and how he’s beginning to kind of dream of filling a potential power vacuum that may exist.

In that same interview, Farrell expressed the utmost gratitude for the chance to portray the persistent antihero and how “lovely” The Penguin is.

It’s a lovely, lovely character, and explores vulnerabilities. His violence is apparent, his propensity for violence and his ability to use it as a tool is apparent, but [also] to see we all have soft spots. Every single person. And to be able to find that location, dig around it would be fun.

The anticipated series will reportedly showcase the supervillain’s rise to prominence in Gotham City’s criminal gangland. As one of Batman’s earliest archenemies, fans are eager to see egos collide and tensions combust as the two meet face-to-face in Matt Reeves’ adaptation which releases in theaters on March 4.