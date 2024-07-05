College student Riley Strain’s tragic cause of death confirmed

Riley Strain was a 22-year-old Missouri college student who was found dead on March 22, 2024, after going missing while on a night out with his Delta Chi fraternity brothers in Nashville for the group’s yearly spring formal. People reported that Riley had disappeared on March 8 after being asked to leave country music star Luke Bryan’s bar restaurant in the Tennessee capital.

Although no foul play was suspected regarding Riley’s death, with the Metro Nashville Police Department categorizing it as “accidental,” no specific cause of death was revealed initially, prompting speculation from the public about what might have happened to him.

Authorities shared footage on X of him crossing a Nashville street on March 12, appearing unsteady on his feet. They announced that his body had been recovered from the Cumberland River, about 8 miles from downtown Nashville, less than two weeks later.

A cause of death has now been revealed. So, precisely what happened to Riley Strain to cause him to lose his life at such a young age?

How did Riley Strain die?

Image via Christopher Whiteid

On June 18, 2024, several news outlets — including CBS — reported that Davidson County Medical Examiner’s office had released Riley Strain’s autopsy report, which confirmed he had died from accidental drowning and intoxication.

There were no signs of significant trauma, which ruled out any suggestions of foul play, and his blood alcohol level was .228, nearly three times the legal limit for driving, suggesting it heavily contributed to his passing.

Now that Riley’s family and friends know what happened to him, they can grieve and start to think about moving on with their lives. May he rest in peace.

