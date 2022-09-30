‘Community’ stars react to the prophecy being fulfilled at long last

We’re not in the darkest timeline, after all! Arise and rejoice, Community fans, the stars of everyone’s favorite university sitcom are coming back, proving once again that Abed Nadir is a futuristic genius whose prophecy finally came true: six seasons and a movie.

Since the show’s ending in 2015, fans have eagerly awaited the return of the Greendale seven to their screens, not knowing if the prophecy would ever become a reality. Although rumors had been all over social media, especially after Alison Brie’s two cents on the subject, the cast took it upon themselves to confirm the rumors were real. The tweet train started by none other than Joel McHale, who portrayed everyone’s favorite cool lawyer slash law teacher on the show. In the tweet, McHale tagged the movie’s upcoming cast and mistakenly added Gillian Anderson alongside the other names, meaning he Britta’d his own announcement. The image read “…AND A MOVIE,” as a reference to the quirky and witty line by one of the characters, Abed.

Other cast members also reacted to the announcement, including Ken Jeong who portrayed Chang, and Yvette Nicole Brown, who shared the announcement with the caption “Congrats, @CommunityTV fans! #AndAMovie.” The latter isn’t yet confirmed as one of the returning cast members of the show, however, fans are keeping their faith up and hoping to see Shirley back on the screen.

The official news was also shared on Peacock’s official Twitter account, alongside Sony Pictures TV after receiving the greenlight for the movie. Community creator Hamon is expected to also return as the executive producer for the movie, alongside Andrew Guest. McHale will also be one of the Executive Producers, as well as Russ Krasnoff and Fary Foster.

Joel McHale, Danny Pudi, Alison Brie, Gillian Jacobs, Jim Rash and Ken Jeong are confirmed to star in Dan Harmon's #Community movie at Peacock. https://t.co/SxgKbK30tL — Variety (@Variety) September 30, 2022

Regarding the returning cast members, Variety confirmed that only six cast members have been confirmed — so far. McHale will return as Jeff Winger, Alison Brie as Annie Edison, Danny Pudi as Abed Nadir, Gillian Jacobs as Britta Perry, Ken Jeong as Chang, and of course, Jim Rash as everyone’s favorite dean, Dean Craig Pelton. Some members of the main cast, namely Yvette Nicole Brown, Chevy Chase, and Donald Glover, have not yet been confirmed as part of the returning cast. Nonetheless, fans are still hopeful to experience the return of Troy and Abed In The Morning.

Further information regarding the release date hasn’t yet been released, but while we’re waiting for Greendale’s committee, all six seasons can be found on Netflix and Hulu.