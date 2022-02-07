Funny Girl, the 1964 musical turned movie in which Barbara Streisand played comedian Fanny Brice, is one of her most beloved roles. Now in 2022, Broadway is reviving the story with an all-new cast.

The revival will star Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice. It was announced some time ago that Jane Lynch, Ramin Karimloo, and Jared Grimes would star alongside her.

Producers Sonia Friedman, Scott Landis, and David Babani announced the full cast today. Now we know that Peter Francis James, Ephie Aardema, Debra Cardon, and Toni DiBuono will be joining the list.

On the creative team, Susan Hilferty will be the costume designer, Kevin Adams will be the lighting designer, and Brian Ronan will be the sound designer.

Rehearsals begin today. Previews are set to start Saturday, March 26, at Broadway’s August Wilson Theatre, with the official opening on Sunday, April 24.

If you want to know who will play who, we have a digestible list for you:

Beanie Feldstein as Fanny Brice

Ramin Karimloo as Nick Arnstein

Jane Lynch as Mrs. Rosie Brice

Jared Grimes as Eddie Ryan.

Peter Francis James as Florenz Ziegfeld

Ephie Aardema as Emma/Mrs. Nadler

Debra Cardona as Mrs. Meeker

Toni DiBuono as Mrs. Strakosh

Martin Moran as Tom Keeney

Julie Benko as Fanny Brice Standby

Feldstein did an amazing job in Booksmart and American Crime Story. Still, Fanny Brice was an absolute legend, and it’s going to be interesting to see Feldstein’s take on the role Streisand originated.