Controversial YouTuber Logan Paul will challenge WWE champ Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul has been escorted to the front of the professional wrestling line. In what will be just his third match ever, he will headline WWE’s Crown Jewel from Saudi Arabia on Nov. 5, facing Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship.

The controversial YouTuber and social media star made quite the impression with the company. He wrestled his first match at WWE’s premiere event, Wrestlemania 38, in April. Paul made his second appearance on July 30 at the company’s next-largest special, Summerslam. He has since signed a multi-million dollar deal with WWE that included an undisclosed number of premium event appearances. Now the corporation seems to be banking on Paul’s celebrity as he faces the champ in Saudi Arabia.

With just two outings under his belt, Paul has only had a single one-on-one match in his brief stint, so it is unprecedented that he gets thrust into the spotlight against the WWE’s biggest star, Roman Reigns. While that may seem fast, don’t forget that Paul had an exhibition boxing match with one of the sport’s modern legends, Floyd Mayweather.

While WWE’s chief content officer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, and his wife, WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon, appear thrilled with the announcement, wrestling fans had other opinions.

It's Crown Jewel dude. The card is bought and paid for by the Saudi prince. He writes a check and says "Dance monkey dance." And watch'em go. — Vulgarr Torbjorn (@VulgarrViking) September 17, 2022