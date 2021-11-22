If you weren’t living under a rock in 2018, you likely heard and saw stunning photos from the beautiful wedding between Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. The couple married in two ceremonies at the Umaid Bhawan Palace in Rajasthan and, as Good Housekeeping reported, also had four receptions and two honeymoons. Talk about the wedding of a lifetime.

The couple has been together since 2018, officially, but they met long before that, and it’s evident that their romance began blossoming the moment they met. However, fans are beginning to wonder if there could be something bubbling just beneath the surface — especially Chopra went to Instagram to change her display name simply to Priyanka — dropping her own surname plus the Jonas one she adopted through marriage.

They’ve both been open about their romance and love for one another, and have even taken to sharing adorable photos of themselves on social media, and fans eat up the glimpses into their time together.

Celebrities share most of their lives with the public, both willingly and unwillingly, so it’s no surprise that many of them like to keep their cards close to their chest. Several celebrities have spoken out about guarding relationships because it’s one of the few things they truly can.

Earlier this month, Jonas shared a video and moment of gratitude to his wife and family for sharing many beautiful Indian holidays and traditions with him.

Eagle-eyed fans notice everything on social media, though, and some are wondering just based on the name change what lies ahead. Chopra, who dropped both her maiden and married name from her Instagram profile, did the same with her Twitter account as well — where, earlier Monday, she touted her role in the upcoming movie The Matrix Resurrections.

Two publications in India, however, refuted the rumors. The Times of India noting, “Priyanka’s mother Madhu has come out and issued a statement to a news portal saying that these rumours are rubbish and she ask netizens not to spread these false claims.”

Meanwhile, India Today spoke to a friend of hers, speaking under condition of anonymity, who asserted, “These divorce rumours are all amusing. Priyanka is using her first name because she wants to use that in her future projects. There is no truth to any other speculation.”

Do you believe Nick and Priyanka are fine? Or is there something to the rumors? Sound off in the comments.