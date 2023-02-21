‘Crazy Rich Asians’ star Constance Wu is expecting baby number two

Constance Wu has confirmed she has a second child on the way with her partner Ryan Kattner – and judging by the size of the bump, this isn’t a Valentine’s Day baby.

Wu took to her Instagram story to announce the news to the world, with the caption “Bun in the oven. Filipinese baby #2 coming soon.” The post directly from Wu confirms suspicions sparked over a week ago when the Crazy Rich Asians star was spotted out in Los Angeles with her sizable baby bump on display (via US Magazine).

Considering their high-profile status, Wu and Kattner managed to keep the news of their first child under wraps for a few months after welcoming a baby girl into the world in the summer of 2020. News of the Hustlers star’s first child didn’t break until December that year via E! News.

Details about Wu and Kattner’s relationship are scarce, however the pair are suspected to have been dating for around two years before they welcomed baby number one. Kattner is the frontman of the band Man Man, in which he performs using the stage name “Honus Honus.”

Wu is best known for her role in the critically acclaimed Crazy Rich Asians, but you may also know her from the sitcom Fresh off the Boat. More recently, she starred in Amazon Prime Video’s The Terminal List, and lent her voice to the role of Daphne in the critically panned and ill-received Velma on HBO.