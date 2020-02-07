Far Cry 6 Reportedly In Development At Ubisoft And Releasing Soon

Ubisoft has been on something of a timeout as of late. Last year, the mega-publisher released just two triple-A titles, both belonging to the ever-popular Tom Clancy brand. The Division 2 and Ghost Recon: Breakpoint were the adventures in question, and while the former proved itself to be a solid continuation of the series, Breakpoint‘s reception was, well, less than ideal. Heavily criticized for its monetization practices and a dire lack of engaging gameplay, it’s not a stretch to say the franchise will likely be relegated to bench status for the foreseeable future.

Fortunately, however, the French industry veteran has no shortage of beloved IPs to capitalize on and, as part of a recent earnings call, the company confirmed plans to release several triple-A products between April 2020 and March 2021, one of which is expected to be Far Cry 6. Of the five games coming, Watch Dogs: Legion, Gods & Monsters and Rainbow Six: Quarantine have already been revealed, with the remaining two said to be part of Ubisoft’s “biggest franchises.”

Sadly, those hoping that one of the mystery titles will turn out to be a new Splinter Cell installment should temper expectations now. That’s according to Kotaku’s Jason Schreier, at least, who says that Far Cry 6 and an unnamed Assassin’s Creed sequel will take the final two spots.

Anyone holding out hope for Splinter Cell is, once again, going to be disappointed. Sorry! (It’s AC and Far Cry.) https://t.co/7hKDV3y5QS — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) February 6, 2020

For what it’s worth, Ubisoft has yet to confirm Schreier’s suspicions, but given the latter’s highly impressive track record with leaks and such in the past, we’d be surprised if the outcome were any different to that already proposed.

Splinter Cell seemingly stays on the backburner, then, but good, if wholly expected, news for Far Cry fans. Released back in 2018, Far Cry 5 quickly became Ubisoft’s most successful launch for the current console generation, so it’ll no doubt be aiming to replicate that success with any follow-up. The question that still remains, however, is whether this upcoming continuation will be for existing platforms or for PlayStation 5/Xbox Series X. What do you think? Sound off in the usual place below!