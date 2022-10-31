Crystal Lake is calling: ‘Friday the 13th’ prequel series announced

Calling all summer campers, it’s time to pack your bags because we’ve just received our invite to head directly to the iconic summer spot: Camp Crystal Lake.

Peacock is taking us on the summer camp experience of our nightmares with a new series, Crystal Lake, based on the legendary horror franchise: Friday the 13th.

The Hollywood Reporter delivered the spooky news today, announcing that Bryan Fuller will serve as the executive producer, showrunner, and writer for the upcoming series in partnership with A24. Yes, the same A24 that’s responsible for some of the most terrifying, unnerving, and emotionally scarring content, so be prepared because Crystal Lake will likely be an excellent (see also: bloody) adventure.

The prequel’s title and storyline will largely deal with the fact that there’s been a lengthy copyright situation between Victor Miller and Sean S. Cunningham. Miller ultimately won the dispute. Still, it’s not a straightforward situation entirely. He’s got the rights to the screenplay and the characters originally in the Friday the 13th story, but he doesn’t own the title or the infamous hockey mask Jason wears. CNN reported early in 2022 that he also doesn’t have the right to portray Jason as “any older than in the first movie,” which explains the prequel setup for Crystal Lake.

Miller will work with Peacock on the series as an executive producer alongside his copyright attorney, Marc Toberoff, who was with him during the case mentioned above. Their partnership will help drive the story that leads Jason Vorhees to become the maniacal slasher icon we know and chronicle what happens at the summer camp you’ve got to be dying to go to.

Deadline shared a quote from NBC Universal’s Television and Streaming Chairman, Susan Rovner.

“Friday the 13th is one of the most iconic horror franchises in movie history and we were dying to revisit this story with our upcoming drama series Crystal Lake. We can’t wait to get to work with Bryan Fuller, a gifted, visionary creator who I’ve had the pleasure of being a longtime friend and collaborator, along with our incredible partners at A24, in this updated version for Peacock that will thrill long-standing fans of the franchise.”

Here’s to the future of Vorhees and the idea brewing in Fuller’s mind since 2013.