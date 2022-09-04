Cult-classic ‘Trick ‘r Treat’ finally getting theatrical release

For all those who have been waiting 15 years to see Trick ‘r Treat on the big screen, your time is coming.

It’s official. Trick ’r Treat is coming to theaters this October for the first time EVER! Follow us on Instagram for the latest updates.🎃https://t.co/SVbACrGFZ5 #trickrtreat pic.twitter.com/GtywtUJRMc — Trick 'r Treat (@trickrtreat) September 2, 2022

Trick ‘r Treat introduced the world to the creepiest kid this side of Chucky: Sam. Wearing a burlap sack and an orange onesie, Sam appears whenever someone breaks a Halloween tradition. He has since become a modern horror icon, and there’s sure to be plenty of burlap sacks and orange pajamas this Halloween.

The movie saw a very limited theatrical release in 2007, mostly relegated to festivals. Two years later, it was available as direct-to-video, which doesn’t usually bode well for movies, but over the years, it has reached cult status. With that rise in popularity, it’s become a staple of horror cosplayers everywhere, and there’s been action figures, comic books, and even a section of Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights. In the last 10 years, a sequel was reportedly in the works, but that talk fizzled.

The cat's out of the bag! Trick r Treat is coming to theaters this fall for the first time EVER! https://t.co/Ty2UHPALHH — WB Classic Films (@wbclassicfilms) September 2, 2022

While this may not be the sequel you’ve been wishing for, the horror flick will get its brief chance in the theaters. As part of Regal Cinema’s Halloween promotion, Trick ‘r Treat will join Halloween, Scream 2, and The Lost Boys in participating theaters.