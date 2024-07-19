Image Credit: Disney
Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump points to the crowd during the second day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 16, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Delegates, politicians, and the Republican faithful are in Milwaukee for the annual convention, concluding with former President Donald Trump accepting his party's presidential nomination. The RNC takes place from July 15-18. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Daily reminder that 4 more years of Donald Trump means 4 more years of these excruciatingly awkward dance moves

He dances like an orange stop-motion android.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Jul 19, 2024 04:27 am

Rather worryingly, it’s looking increasingly likely that Donald Trump will be the next president of the United States of America. The amber maniac, who, of course, served as the 45th president from 2017 to 2021, is ahead of Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the latest polls, according to The Economist.

Recommended Videos

Now, let’s not kid ourselves: Biden is hardly looking like a stellar candidate at the moment (someone stepping in to replace him would be the best option at this stage), but he’s undoubtedly the better of two poor options for anyone with an ounce of common sense, given Trump is, quite literally, a convicted felon with the IQ of a watermelon and the petulance of a spoilt six-year-old child.

Moreover, Trump taking office for another four years would inflict his hellacious dance moves on the world again. We really can’t have that. No, seriously, for the love of all that’s righteous and holy, don’t let that happen.

Let’s remind ourselves of why…

How does Donald Trump dance?

Donald Trump dances like Ray Harryhausen made an orange stop-motion android for a 1953 movie. He dances like a cardboard scarecrow with severe constipation. His dancing is like an action figure of the fictional character, “Super Toupee,” being physically manipulated by an unwieldy four-year-old. It’s reminiscent of an elderly man having one of those dreams where you’re trying to punch, but your arms don’t work correctly. It’s like someone who’s just been introduced to “rock, paper, scissors” and hasn’t quite mastered the art of how to play.

For heaven’s sake, America, do the right thing. Please don’t give the tangerine tool a chance to wave his fists around to that godawful “YMCA” song in a manner that displays an embarrassing lack of rhythm.

P.S. It really isn’t “cute,” Sara Gonzales.

