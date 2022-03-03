The historic Dalton Mills building in Keighley, West Yorkshire, went up in flames early Thursday afternoon. Though once the largest textile mill in Yorkshire, in recent years, the building has been the setting for TV and film, including the 2019 Downton Abbey movie and the British period crime drama series Peaky Blinders.

According to UK’s Evening Standard, over 100 firefighters were on hand to battle the blaze, which reportedly involves “100 percent of the building.” Out-of-control flames and thick, black smoke can be seen billowing into the sky above in videos taken at the scene posted to social media.

Breaking: Firefighters are battling a massive blaze at Dalton Mills, a mill complex used as a filming location for shows 'Peaky Blinders' and ‘Downton Abbey’, in Keighley, West Yorkshire. pic.twitter.com/gfJglryf8D — PM Breaking News (@PMBreakingNews) March 3, 2022

Huge fire at Dalton Mills Keighley 😔 pic.twitter.com/qHxNo70CHX — Jon Hidden-Coley (@JonHiddenColey) March 3, 2022

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service asked residents to please give crews space to do their job safely and not travel or visit the area. They also advised residents to keep their doors and windows closed.

For more: https://t.co/sBWrfTQfjz pic.twitter.com/ZCLb7RrOGl — West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service (@WYFRS) March 3, 2022

According to the Dalton Mills’ Facebook page, in addition to Downton Abbey and Peaky Blinders, the building has also been the setting for Marlborough Mills in BBC’s adaptation of North and South, the British magazine show Sunday Life, as well as a host of Bollywood films.

“After Salts Mill and Manningham Mills, Dalton Mills is considered the most architecturally important mill in the region,” states the property’s bio. “It has a rich and fascinating history dating back 137 years and it was once the largest employer in Keighley, providing an income for more than 1000 workers in its heyday.”

It’s immediately unclear what may have started the fire or if the structure will be able to be salvaged.