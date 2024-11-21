Daniel Craig in talks to join James Gunn’s DCU as a character you’ve probably never heard of

With the sheer amount of superhero movies released in the last decade, it’s a miracle that Daniel Craig has yet to jump into the comic book world. While James Bond is a hero in his own right, it seems Craig is now eyeing a new role inside the DCU.

James Gunn and Peter Safran are now in charge of DC Studios, and are currently in the process of building out its movie universe. This task will bring back some members of the previous DC roster, but it will also include a ton of new faces.

It appears that one of these new faces could be Craig, and the character he would play is one that you may have never heard of, even if you consider yourself a big DC fan.

Image via DC Comics

Daniel Craig and Luca Guadagnino, a director who worked with the 007 star on the A24 film Queer, are currently in talks with DC Studios leadership about crafting a Sgt. Rock movie. Craig would play the titular character in the film, which currently is still in the early, early phases.

Deadline reports that no deals have been finalized, so Sgt. Rock isn’t a part of the DCU just yet, nor is Craig. However, the outlet says that DC Studios is bullish on the script which has been crafted by Justin Kuritzkes who also worked on Queer.

If you aren’t familiar with Sgt. Rock then don’t worry, we weren’t either. It turns out this comic book hero was a DC army general who led his unit called Easy Company during World War II. His first appearance came in the 1959 comic run “Our Army at War.” While he doesn’t have any superpowers, Sgt. Rock does have the ability to withstand punishment and use his weapons extremely efficiently.

Of course, given the movie is still in its very early stages, there’s no way of knowing what the story would look like, or if it would make any major changes to the character. We’d expect that it would, but to what extent is anybody’s guess?

Image via Warner Bros

This isn’t the first time that a Sgt. Rock movie has been discussed. In the past rumors have circulated that Bruce Willis or Arnold Schwarzenegger would be the ones to bring the hero to screen, but ultimately none of these ideas came to fruition.

Now’s the time to strike for Craig if he wants to jump over into the superhero world. Back in 2021, the star released his last outing as James Bond in No Time to Die, so he would seem to have space for another big blockbuster franchise. With Gunn and Safran at the helm of DC Studios, it would seem like everything is falling in place for a project like this to actually get made, and for all of the long-time DC fans who know this character, we really do hope it does.

If you’re looking to see what Craig does next, the Knives Out threequel Wake Up Dead Man is expected to arrive on Netflix during 2025.

