‘Daredevil: Born Again’ star confirms time skip length between Netflix and Disney shows

Daredevil: Born Again might be the first adventure for this cast of characters inside the MCU, but as you would expect, it will still be deeply tied to the happenings during Netflix’s Daredevil years prior. Now we know exactly how many years prior.

Recommended Videos

The first season of Netflix’s Daredevil series was released in 2015, and it was followed by two more seasons and several spinoff shows, some of which included cameos from the titular character. Ultimately the last piece of content produced by Netflix starring Daredevil was released in 2018.

One actor who starred in that release — Marvel’s Daredevil season 3 — will also be joining the MCU, and that is Wilson Bethel, who played Bullseye. Speaking at Fan Expo San Francisco (transcribed by Collider), while reminiscing about his character, Bethel let slip exactly how long after the Netflix show Born Again will be taking place, and it makes a lot of sense.

Photo via Netflix

“There’s kind of like this funny thing stepping back after five years where Born Again will pick up with that amount of time having transpired. The show doesn’t pick up the day after we last saw it. It picks up five years later. And so in theory, these are characters who have all lived five years of life and all of the twists and turns that you take in the meantime. So whether or not even those stories are necessarily on screen, there’s just that little extra bit of life in there, which I think is… as an actor, it gives you an opportunity to bring whatever your own journey has been in that time and they get sort of a little longer in the tooth.”

There you have it, Daredevil: Born Again will take place exactly five years after season 3 of the Netflix show concluded. That means these characters will be different, more mature, and have plenty of secrets to be revealed during the show’s run.

With so many returning characters from the original series, it would seem important to give them space to have lived their lives, for the simple fact that the audience needs new things to learn about these people so that their stories don’t get stale. Alongside Bethel, Charlie Cox, and Vincent D’Onofrio, other returning cast members include Jon Bernthal, who played The Punisher, Deborah Ann Woll’s Karen Page, and Elden Henson’s Foggy Nelson. It’s really going to be a nostalgia fest for those who loved the original show.

Images via Marvel Television

What’s even better is that there seems to be plenty of opportunities for these characters to show up elsewhere in the MCU, especially the Punisher, which has been named as one of the Daredevil faces that’s almost certainly destined for a bigger role inside Disney’s Marvel universe.

We’re still a little while away from getting to see Daredevil: Born Again, but everything seems to be falling in place nicely. Expect more information like this to be revealed as we get closer to the show’s scheduled release date of March 4, 2025. If you need a refresher on what went down in the original show, you can stream it on Disney Plus now.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy