Dave Bautista teases a terrifying role for Austin Butler in ‘Dune: Part Two’

Austin Butler is gyrating away from the Elvis Presley persona and taking on a much more troubled and formidable character in the upcoming theatrical adventure, Dune: Part Two. Butler’s co-star, Dave Bautista, is opening up about his layered transformation as he joins the epic sci-fi film.

Bautista told ComicBook.com that Butler is one of the kindest people you’ll ever meet, but the same can’t be said about the character he’s set to portray, who is something otherworldly in the worst way.

He’s just the sweetest guy you’ll ever meet. I don’t know who this guy was, but it’s not Austin Butler. It’s not Elvis. His voice is different, his look is different. Everything about his demeanor is terrifying.

The character Butler brings to life in Dune: Part Two is Feyd-Rautha Harkonnen, who is described as treacherous, cruel, and cunning. For long-time fans of Butler this will undoubtedly be an exciting role for the talented actor to take on, and one he’s thrilled to breathe life into. Butler previously shared that an important piece of the puzzle for himself and those working behind the scenes was to find the humanity in the character, something you might hesitate to embrace if you know his sordid history.

Butler also spoke to Variety last year about the surreal feeling of walking onto the set for the first time and how it completely overwhelmed him.

It’s really surreal. You feel sort of like a kid in your favorite film. It’s like walking on to the set of any film that that you admire, like walking onto ‘Indiana Jones’ or something like that. Like one of those films that really impact you as a kid, that’s how it felt.

The synopsis for Dune: Part Two reads as follows:

Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

There’s an important decision to be made during the next installment of the Dune film universe, and it won’t be an easy journey for anyone involved: how do you choose between love and fate? With Bautista singing Butler’s dark praises, we’re even more thrilled to see him bring this particular brand of villain to the big screen. Dune: Part Two hits theaters on Nov. 3.