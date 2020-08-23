Oscar-winning screenwriter John Ridley’s upcoming Batman series has been the source of a lot of hype from comic book fans, and we finally got some new details about it at DC FanDome yesterday. The 12 Years a Slave scribe has been attached to the project for a year now, but the “Legacy of the Bat” panel at the virtual event this past Saturday finally revealed the big hook of Ridley’s take on the Bat-verse: he’ll be introducing a new Batman who’ll be a person of color.

Ridley, attending the panel with DC CCO Jim Lee, revealed that he’ll be writing a four-issue Batman miniseries that’s scheduled to kick off in January 2021, featuring art from Nick Derrington. The series will center on the family of one of Bruce Wayne’s closest allies, Lucius Fox. Rumors have it that Duke Thomas will step up to take on the mantle of the Dark Knight in the comic. Ridley didn’t exactly confirm this, but he did all but outright state that his Batman will be a POC.

“I think it’s a pretty safe bet that if I’m writing Batman, it’s probably a little better than a 47% chance he’s going to be a person of color…” he teased.

Some key art from the first issue from LADRÖNN has also been revealed and you can check it out in the gallery below:

DC Comics' Next Batman Will Be A Person Of Color 1 of 2

Click to skip

MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

During the panel, Ridley likewise spoke about how the dysfunctional family dynamics of the Foxes will create a very different feel for this comic compared with how Batman stories usually go.

“But he [Fox] has a family and this is a family that has secrets, has kept secrets from one another.. It’s a little bit different dynamic than the Batman that we’ve always seen.”

Having a talent like Ridley delivering his own unique take on the Caped Crusader’s mythos, especially as he’s giving us a rare POC Batman, means his miniseries is one of the most exciting new comics on DC’s slate. Before that arrives next year, though, Ridley is first penning The Other Side of the DC Universe for DC’s Black Label imprint, which will highlight the heroes of color in the DC world. That’s set to release in November, just a couple of months before his Batman series launches on January 21st.