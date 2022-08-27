DC fans call bullsh*t on reports claiming ‘The Flash’ is as good as ‘The Dark Knight’

The latest intel on DC’s much-maligned The Flash movie claims that it might just be one of the best DC films ever, but fans aren’t buying it. 2007’s The Dark Knight remains the pinnacle of superhero cinema for many, so we’ve often heard subsequent Marvel and DC productions compared to the acclaimed Christopher Nolan sequel over the years. And the endangered Ezra Miller vehicle is apparently the latest.

The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Miller recently met with Warner Bros. Chairpersons Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy to try and help get the movie back on track and to apologize for the way their recent actions have reflected poorly on the studio. Elsewhere in this report, THR shared that The Flash has received some of the highest test screening scores since The Dark Knight, which has left WB execs determined to stay on course and release it next summer as planned.

If you were thinking this might help ameliorate The Flash‘s reputation in the eyes of the internet, though, you’d be mistaken, as most DC diehards are calling bullsh*t on the story. Some are just so jaded they feel like they’ve heard this claim a hundred times before while others simply don’t care if the film is deserving of an Oscar or not — as they just can’t get past the accusations made against Miller.

Anyone else getting déjà vu?

The same could be said of literally any DC movie.

The problem is that all DC movies since 2017 received some of the highest scores at test screenings since TDK trilogy but we all know the story! 😎#TheFlash https://t.co/WFIE2VVHWi — 𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗜𝗘 𝗼𝗳 𝗦𝗻𝘆𝗱𝗲𝗿𝗩𝗲𝗿𝘀𝗲 🇫🇷 (@Ollie_EarthOne) August 27, 2022

Fan predictions aren’t so glowing.

It’s gonna be mid 🙏 🙏 https://t.co/zszGkmzil0 — ThatGuy | “Toxic” era (@OSthatguy) August 27, 2022

There’s only one true successor to The Dark Knight‘s crown…

Lies, we all know the only film to achieve this was the mighty Wonder Woman 1984. https://t.co/oEnEwFv6p2 — 🤞RTSV🤞 Ω 1.5 Million Club Ω (@RestoreSnyder) August 27, 2022

It’s still a no from… pretty much everyone.

It has to be one or the other.

Tbh I hope it’s either the best thing ever or it flops so hard https://t.co/Xfk7QrYaT3 — Wild Card™ (@drivesafterdark) August 27, 2022

Some are suspecting foul play.

Ezra Miller must've been in the room with a bomb straped under every seat and a detonator in hand https://t.co/5J8lBiNjT2 — ⋆ Tỏast ⋆ (@th3mb0fication) August 27, 2022

As of now, The Flash is still pegged for release on June 23, 2023, but a lot can change in a year. Especially in the tumultuous world of DC.