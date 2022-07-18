DC Fans wished Robin from ‘Titans’ teamed up with Ben Affleck’s Batman

When the Titans trailer first came out, fans were shocked when they heard Robin/Nightwing declare “Fuck Batman”. With the Dark Knight making a brief appearance in season three, where he passed down the bat-ton to Dick Grayson, fans are speculating if there should be a live-action Batman and Robin team-up thanks to a fan-made poster shared on social media recently.

The poster was shared on r/DC_Cinematic by Reddit user u/ArtourZ. On it had Titans’ Robin fighting alongside Ben Affleck’s Batman. This poster had fans excited, yet slightly upset since, according to them, Batman in Titans just wasn’t that good.

Fans agreed that Batman in Titans wasn’t as cool compared to other live-action iterations. He’s just an old guy who gave up protecting Gotham and fans finally understood why Robin said that line in the trailers.

However, many fans believe that a team-up would still work, and that “Batfleck” would be the perfect Batman for this Robin. Some were even shocked that both the Snyderverse’s Batman and Titans were not in the same continuity. Also, some were upset because Robin is dead in Affleck’s Batman universe so a potential team-up is unlikely unless Batman searches for someone else. That or a multiverse crossover, which in the world of comic book superheroes is not as far-fetched as one would think.

Fans wished that Warner Bros and DC didn’t screw up Robin. They don’t believe that Titans is a good show to even begin with and with Robin bing dead in the Snyderverse the possibility still remains. So while it may take a while before a proper team-up between any Batman and Robin exists, at least fans know that there is potential if done right.