‘Deadpool 3’ theory suggests the villain is going to be someone much closer to home

Marvel fans may have over a year to wait for Deadpool 3, but with Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman often teasing the project, and each other, on social media — chatter about the project is only growing, despite a rather lengthy countdown. Only 618 days remain until theaters are packed full of fans ready to ride with the sarcastic antihero, and fans are considering who his adversary may be.

The thing about Deadpool is, he can’t be stopped. In fact, Thanos once told him that he should consider himself “cursed with life,” as it seems he’ll never meet an ultimate and final demise. So what does it look like when Deadpool faces off against someone who faces the same curse?

A fan theory suggests that the villain in Deadpool 3 will be Deadpool himself, of an evil variant. As fans know, in Deadpool 2, the mutant mercenary was entirely ripped in half. The scene is a stand-out moment for fans of Wade Wilson, and it also leads to one of the most hilarious bits in the film. If you need a refresher, we’ve got you covered.

Following his painful situation, Deadpool’s legs began to grow back, but it was a slow process, allowing for some truly awkward moments at his expense. With a new pair of legs fully functioning before too long (yes, Deadpool did regenerate his bottom half), the question remained — what happened to the other half of Wilson?

The theory can be read in its entirety below in the Reddit post, but this snippet talks more about the mechanics involved.

“Now, as for how Deadpool is the villain: in Deadpool 2, the Juggernaut rips Deadpool in half. The team takes the top half of him home to regroup and regrow. I think the bottom half also recovered, giving us Evil Deadpool. I think Emma Corrin is going to play some version of Allison Kemp who has been gathering the various parts of Deadpool that get scattered across battlefields in the last few movies, and she has let them grow together into a sort of Frankenstein monster. And I think ultimately that is the enemy that Deadpool and Wolverine are trying to put a stop to: their own legacies that they left behind.”

Fans are totally here for this idea — saying that an Evil (and Frankenstein’s monster-esque) Deadpool would be fantastic.

While this fan is on board with the idea, the inclusion of Hugh Jackman has them wondering whether it would be done as a parody, or if Jackman’s villain would feature in a smaller piece of the larger story.

This fan gives a theory for what could happen even if they don’t introduce Evil Deadpool; what about Dreadpool from Deadpool Kills?

No matter what direction they take Deadpool’s antics for Deadpool 3 — also known as Wolverine 10 — we’re thrilled to have a new adventure with our favorite mutant mercenary.