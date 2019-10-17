Deadpool Writers Confirm He’ll Be Part Of The MCU

With the cinematic rights to nearly every Marvel character now residing under the Disney umbrella, everybody’s waiting for the new X-Men and Fantastic Four lineups to be cast. But when it comes to Deadpool specifically, we need only worry about when his next onscreen appearance will be because, after all, the Mouse House is likely keeping Ryan Reynolds for the role.

Though I imagine there’s much legality to sort through after the whole Fox acquisition and additional logistics to follow when you consider how Marvel Studios have already locked in their Phase Four plans, there’s no doubt in my mind they’ll work such a lucrative anti-hero into their agenda before long.

From the sound of it, the screenwriters are more than ready to weave Wade Wilson into the grand tapestry of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In addition to being granted an R-rating for the pending threequel, Rhett Reese reassures us all that, yes, D. Piddy is part of the big picture, telling ComicBook.com the following:

“We definitely we want to play in the sandbox. One of the great things about the MCU is how rich and broad it is. For instance, just think about the world of villains, how great the world of villains are. We’re never able to use a lot of those villains because they were on the MCU. Well, now we can. So, right away, we’re definitely excited about getting the shot to do that. I think Ryan is too. I think the MCU people are too, just the idea of throwing Deadpool into the mix is exciting to them.”

Having read that, I’m sure True Believers are already speculating as to which villains the Merc with a Mouth will one day battle. Heck, even Ryan Reynolds himself has recently teased a meeting with Marvel Studios, so it very much sounds like the ball has begun rolling – albeit rather slowly.

Like I’ve said in the past, the beauty of the already existing Deadpool movies is that they largely had nothing to do with Fox’s other X-Men flicks, therefore it’s easier to regard him as his own thing and just shoehorn him into the MCU as is. That said, we’ll keep you posted as more develops.