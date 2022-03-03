Former Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman star Dean Cain got into an exchange with a Twitter troll over Russian oil early Thursday morning, and things quickly took a crude turn, no pun intended.

The tl;dr here is that the Biden administration still has yet to sanction oil sales from Russia, where the United States gets five to 10 percent of its crude oil and refined products. Though both sides of the aisle generally agree that the U.S. should wean off Russian oil — Democrats think we should do so by investing in clean energy alternatives, while Republicans believe the solution is to ramp up domestic oil production.

Cain retweeted onetime Virginia GOP Senate hopeful Nick Freitas, who weighed in on the issue.

“Russia relies on oil and natural gas sales to fund its war machine,” Freitas tweeted. “But instead of allowing the US market to provide an alternative to Russia’s, Biden is hamstringing our own energy production. Brilliant.”

Again, Biden has not yet imposed sanctions on Russian oil, even as some of the nation’s largest oil traders have cautiously put a hold on imports from Russian companies. Yet, Cain added the Dodgeball “bold strategy” meme when sharing the misleading tweet on Wednesday night.

Several hours later, an anti-Republican troll account with the handle @FreddieBiden responded to Cain.

“I’ve had late-night Taco Bell diarrhea that has been smarter than you,” fired back the account. “You sucked as Superman. Teri Hatcher was the only reason people watched.”

Perhaps forgetting the golden rule of “never feed trolls,” Cain responded a short time later by literally retweeting said troll. “I believe you’ve had late-night Taco Bell diarrhea,” Cain wrote, which actually would have been a pretty good comeback, before inexplicably adding, “And I will NOT date you. #AOC.”

I believe you've had late night Taco Bell diarrhea…

And I will NOT date you. #AOC https://t.co/5WFKAnHaEQ — Dean Cain (@RealDeanCain) March 3, 2022

It’s entirely unclear why Cain brought Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) into the mix, but at least one person in his mentions thinks the reference is directed at Ocasio-Cortez’s previous remarks that Republicans are so obsessed with her because they can’t date her. Great job at proving her wrong!

Oddly enough, the Twitter scrape came just hours after Cain paid tribute to his Lois and Clark castmate Farrah Forke, who died this week at age 54.

“RIP Farrah,” Cain wrote, with a broken heart emoji.

If they say being confronted with death makes you appreciate life more and let go of minor grievances, then clearly Cain is also doing great in that regard.