‘Death is not the end’: Chadwick Boseman’s bittersweet MCU goodbye earns posthumous Emmy win

The late Chadwick Boseman was awarded one final accolade as he posthumously received the Emmy for Outstanding Character Voice-Over performance. The win came from his last performance as the MCU’s T’Challa for the Disney Plus animated series, What If…?.

Boseman’s widow, Taylor Simone Ledward, accepted the award for her husband, who died of cancer in 2020. It makes his final lines in his most famous role all the more important and poignant. “In my culture, death is not the end. They are still with us as long as we do not forget them.”

It was Boseman’s first Emmy win in a competitive field that included Archer’s Jessica Walter, Bridgerton’s Julie Andrews, Big Mouth’s Maya Rudolph, and Central Park’s Stanley Tucci. He also bested two of his Marvel colleagues in Jeffrey Wright for his role as The Watcher in What If…?, as well as F. Murray Abraham, who voiced Konshu in Moon Knight.

It was a bittersweet moment for Boseman’s supporters. Only weeks following the two-year anniversary of his passing, the actor’s large fan base took to social media to acknowledge the win and say goodbye to their King of Wakanda.

Of course, this is the internet, where negativity and pot-stirring runs rampant. Thus the social media trolls, edge lords, and naysayers were out in full force to rain on the parade. They were quick to dismiss the award on the basis of the actor’s death, which is negated by the fact Jessica Walter’s nomination for the same award, and she passed away last year.

One Twitter user needlessly brought race into the conversation.

Thankfully, Boseman’s fans were there in swarms to shut down the trolls and their inappropriate, disrespectful, and even racist comments.