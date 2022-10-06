Daredevil will finally make his much-anticipated entrance in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, episode eight which airs today. Based on the fact that many people have been pretty meh with the series so far, some are worried about exactly how the character will work in the comparatively light-hearted world of She-Hulk. In preparation for the backlash that seems inevitable, fans are reaching back in time to gather proof that the Devil of Hell’s Kitchen has always had a funny side to him.

It is hardly breaking news that Netflix’s Daredevil and the current She-Hulk series are very far apart in tone. They may exist within the same universe, hell, the characters even have the same job title, but they are worlds apart in almost every other way. So far, She-Hulk has leaned on the more humorous side of the MCU (the show is a comedy after all), and fans are worried how exactly Charlie Cox’s bloody, gritty, tortured vigilante is going to fit into that.

With certain people in the fandom always quick to criticize, some are taking a note out of both Jennifer Walters and Matt Murdock’s book, preparing their evidence ahead of the trial by social media they believe is sure to come.

Matt uses humor constantly when it comes to his blindness, using wit and sarcasm to point out when people are being a tad obtuse.

He constantly catches people out when they seemingly forget.

This user loved the interactions between the Netflix/Marvel heroes in The Defenders, even if the show was a tad disappointing.

Matt and Jessica Jones have some great banter, both using sarcasm to deal with their trauma.

Some people point out that they are aware the tone will be different in this show. It is a comedy at the end of the day.

But others point out that its the type of humor that they’re worried about.

What this person doesn’t want to see is the character changed into another MCU joke machine, they have enough of those as is.

With the internet today, it doesn’t matter how much evidence you have, people are going to think what they think and rail over nothing regardless. The reviews will be in shortly for the upcoming episode of She-Hulk, so we’ll see how the day unfolds on social media and beyond.