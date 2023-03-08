Dedicated single father Pedro Pascal reveals if he thinks Ellie and Grogu would get along

TV and internet’s loveable dad, Pedro Pascal, has shared his thoughts about his two fictional children, Grogu from Disney’s The Mandalorian and Ellie from HBO’s The Last of Us. And despite these two extraordinary young characters coming from different universes, Pascal believes that there is a chance that the two could be great friends.

In his recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, Pascal revealed his friendship matchmaking skills, saying that he sees the two becoming “best friends.” And why wouldn’t they be? Ellie revealed her interest and fascination with space in episode six, and how she wants to explore it due to her childhood being locked up behind walls. And Grogu is now a Mandalorian-in-training and was able to navigate the Mandalore system to save Din Djarin.

“They’d be best friends. We don’t have any fantasies on The Mandalorian or The Last of Us. But I feel like they would, you know, walk off into the sunset together.”

Pedro Pascal says Grogu and Ellie from #TheLastOfUs would be “best friends.” 🥺 pic.twitter.com/NY8nlFEsn2 — Entertainment Weekly (@EW) March 8, 2023

And Pascal isn’t alone. During the lead-up to season three of The Mandalorian, multiple fan art and edits of Ellie and Grogu getting along were shared on the internet, with Pascal’s character seen as “the proud father figure.” There were also The Last of Us photoshops, where Grogu was part of this apocalyptic universe.

mentally preparing myself for tonight’s episode by thinking about how good of friends ellie and grogu would be #thelastofus pic.twitter.com/TGx2UcEyeC — lena (@lenacollingwood) March 5, 2023

It would be a great what if to see what happens when Grogu and Ellie meet for the first time. Would either of them be afraid of the other at first? Would it be aww at first sight like in The Mandalorian season one? I guess we’ll never know, especially due to how HBO doesn’t belong to Disney.

But we can always dream to see a reality where these two would meet for the first time.