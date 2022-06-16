Demi Moore makes relationship with Swiss chef boyfriend Instagram official

Back in March, People magazine confirmed that American actress Demi Moore was dating Daniel Humm, a Swiss chef and restaurant owner. Now, Moore has made her relationship Instagram official and gone public for the first time since fellow American Ashton Kutcher, whom Moore began dating in 2003, married in 2005 and divorced in 2013. Clearly, a handful of failed relationships never stopped the 59-year-old from pursuing true love — and hopefully she found it.

Moore shared the first photos of herself and Humm on Tuesday, uploading an image of hers and Humm’s shadows, a sweet forehead kiss and a family photo with their dog, Pilaf. Moore captioned the post, “Visiting the palace of kings and queens… Swipe to see the queen.” She tagged Humm in the first image to publicly emphasise her relationship, which fans have greeted with plenty of warm affection and many congratulations.

Moore’s puppy Pilaf also accompanied the couple to the 2022 French Open finals, as seen in several media uploads from Wednesday, showing the threesome among the onlookers.

On Wednesday, the 46-year-old chef reposted Moore’s couple pics to his Instagram story.

As for Moore, who made her film debut in 1981 with the soap opera General Hospital, she recently appeared as Piper Griffin in Adam Mason’s Songbird, a science-fiction thriller based on the COVID-19 pandemic. She starred alongside Jessica Williams, Karan Soni and Ed Helms in Patrick Brice’s comedy horror Corporate Animals. This year, Moore featured in The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent, an action-comedy that co-stars Nicholas Cage, Pedro Pascal and Sharon Horgan. Right now, very little is known about Moore’s upcoming project, The Substance, including the release date.

As far as television, Moore appeared as Linda in the science-fiction drama series Brave New World and Diana in Dirty Diana, but there seems to be no future roles for Moore besides those in feature films. As she nears 60-years-old, it’s entirely possible that Moore could be considering retirement or planning to settle down with her new beau.