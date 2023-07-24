Desperate ‘Secret Invasion’ theory tries to resurrect a character who’s already six feet under

We’re now just days away from the Secret Invasion finale. We’ll soon see Nick Fury and Gravik face off against one another, with the combined DNA of the Avengers, the future of the Skrull refugees, and their plans for world domination on the line.

We’re hoping to see Gravik cut loose with his full suite of Super Skrull powers, as well as seeing the Skrull Rhodes taking control of the War Machine suit and wreaking havoc. But one person almost certainly not along for the ride is Ben Mendelsohn’s Talos. In episode four he gave his life to save the US President, and in episode five his daughter G’iah burnt his body on a funeral pyre. He’s dead. Kicked the bucket. He’s joined the choir invisible. An Ex-Skrull.

But what this fan theory presupposes is… maybe he isn’t? Even for Reddit, this is a little far-fetched, relying on Fury supplying G’iah with a decoy body camouflaged with the “Widow’s Veil” illusion tech (and her somehow not noticing) and that the real Talos is currently being fitted with cyborg tech by the US Military.

As a response aptly puts it “You’re giving me some serious hopium rn mate”.

Then again, Secret Invasion will almost certainly bring out one big surprise for the finale and it was very suspicious that Fury went out of his way to explain how the Widow’s Veil worked. Perhaps the best way to infiltrate a group of shapeshifting aliens is to use mankind’s own shapeshifting tech against them? Even so, we think Talos almost certainly isn’t making a comeback.

The world will find out for sure on Wednesday, when Secret Invasion airs its sixth and final episode.