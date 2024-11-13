Dick van Dyke is not holding back about what 4 more years of Donald Trump are going to mean for him

There are few people on this planet as universally beloved as Dick Van Dyke. The 98 (nearly 99)-year-old can do no wrong in the eyes of many, in a perfect contrast to Donald Trump.

The incoming 47th President of the United States is, on the opposite end of the spectrum from Van Dyke, near-universally hated — just not in his own country. The recent election proved that Trump has far, far more fans than he should, but that popularity ceases at the U.S. border. He’s feared and despised nearly everywhere else, and in hundreds of thousands of homes across America he’s likewise seen as among the worst disasters to ever strike the country.

When Trump speaks, millions block their ears and shake their heads, but when Van Dyke speaks, the world leans in to listen. Which means that when the iconic nonagenarian stepped up with some wise words ahead of the election, it meant something to a lot of people, as did his comments following Kamala Harris’ loss.

On the day of the 2024 election, Van Dyke uploaded a just-over three minute video that spoke to the issues that have plagued this country for generations. He reminded viewers of a certain speech he gave, all the way back in 1964, alongside Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. We got a taste of that speech, written by The Twilight Zone creator Rod Sterling, from Van Dyke’s own mouth, a good six decades after he originally delivered it.

Its just a short portion of the original speech, but delivered in Van Dyke’s recognizable tones, it strikes straight at the heart. “Man’s essential decency, his basic goodness, his preeminent dignity has been made a matter of record [on this spring evening of 1964]. There will be moments of violence and expressions of hatred; an ugly echo of intolerance. But these are the clinging vestiges of a decayed past… To those who tell us the inequality of the human animal is a necessary evil, we must respond by simply saying that first, it is evil, but not necessary.”

The delivery came at a vital time, to an unfortunately doomed electorate. But it still rings true, despite Trump’s victory, an unexpected development that’s left all of us — Van Dyke included — reeling. He made as much clear when the Daily Mail caught up to the 98-year-old in the wake of the election, and asked if he thinks “Donald Trump is capable of making America great again?” In response, Van Dyke expressed gratitude that he won’t be around to find out.

“Fortunately I won’t be around to experience the four years,” he said, echoing a sense of hopelessness and despair that’s taken over large portions of America in the wake of the election. There are quite a lot of us who would rather do anything than endure another four years, and for Van Dyke “anything” includes straight-up dying. He’d rather leave this earth entirely than deal with another 48 months of Trump, and honestly? Girl same.

