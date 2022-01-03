Did Betty White have any siblings?

The world lost an icon in Betty White when she passed away on Dec. 31, 2021, just a few weeks shy of her 100th birthday.

White brought joy to millions over the course of her incredible, lengthy career. She is remembered for numerous stellar roles, including her oft-referenced role as Rose Nylund in Golden Girls, and for her charming, welcoming, and genuine personality.

Her loss is prompting a wave of questions about the late star, including about her family and history. White was around longer than the vast majority of the population, leading to a bit more mystery than many stars who more recently rose to fame. Even online, details about White’s early history can be infrequent, leading many to wonder about whether White had any siblings, and if any survive the Life with Elizabeth actress.

Betty White was the sole child of her parents, Christine Tess and Horace Logan White. She grew up in California without siblings and remained in the state as her career began. She started in radio and gradually transitioned into television, before really coming into her own in the early 1950s.

White was married three times over the course of her life: she shared a notably brief marriage with Dick Barker in 1945, then enjoyed a slightly longer relationship with Lane Allen, who she was married to between 1947 and 1949, before finally finding her soul mate in Allen Ludden in 1963. She and Ludden remained married until his death in 1981.

White’s agent and close personal friend, Jeff Witjas, told People that the late actress never feared death because she looked forward to being reunited with Ludden.

“I will miss her terribly and so will the animal world that she loved so much,” Witjas told People. “I don’t think Betty ever feared passing because she always wanted to be with her most beloved husband Allen Ludden. She believed she would be with him again.”