Did Dominique Brown get plastic surgery?

30 years after Nicole Brown Simpson's murder, her siblings are telling their side of the story.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
|
Published: May 29, 2024 12:03 pm

O.J. Simpson‘s death and the Lifetime documentary, The Life & Murder of Nicole Brown Simpson, have put the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman back in the headlines. With Dominique Brown, Brown Simpson’s sister, returning to the spotlight, some wonder, did she get plastic surgery?

Recommended Videos

Brown Simpson’s sisters were a part of the Brown Simpson and Goldman murder story from the beginning, with Brown Simpson’s oldest sister, Denise, appearing alongside Nicole and Dominique’s mother, Juditha Brown, at Simpson’s trial. Simpson was acquitted of the brutal double murder, but later held liable in a civil case brought by the Brown and Goldman families.

Promoting the Lifetime Nicole Brown Simpson two-part documentary, set to premiere on June 1, Brown Simpson featured alongside Denise and Tanya Brown, Nicole’s youngest sister, in a Good Morning America interview with Diane Sawyer. Dominique was in her late 50s at the time, and she looked older in the GMA chat than she did in the mid-1990s. but in the meantime, did she also do something to her face?

What happened to Dominique Brown’s face?

via Sudsssy/X

It says something about humanity that an interview with three sisters who lived through the double murder involving their sister and an NFL star, as well as a trial of the century that never completely resolved would have their looks scrutinized in a TV appearance. But when Dominique Brown was on GMA, some thought she had the tell-tale signs of botox and fillers if not more significant plastic surgery.

“WTF did Dominique Brown do to her face?!” Sudsssy wrote in an X post after the interview aired. “My husband was just talking about that. I came downstairs & he said, ‘You gotta see these faces, especially the one in the middle,'” Petty Betty responded. We agree it seems like she might use lip filler or have Botox injections and maybe a facelift, but to date, there’s no confirmation she had those procedures done, so it’s all just online speculation.

William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.