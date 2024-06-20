Did you wait for ‘Bridgerton’ season 3 part 2 only to be left questioning your loyalty? TikToker expresses her disappointment

Bridgerton season 3 arrived with a ridiculous amount of hype, so Netflix’s decision to split it into two parts created a lot of anticipation among fans eager to see Penelope Featherington and Colin Bridgerton’s romance. But, now that the dust has settled, was part 2 worth the wait?

Not everyone feels it was, and TikTok therealjessenia made a video to express her disappointment — and she’s not alone in her thinking!

In her video, she looks straight into the camera and says nothing, but the writing across the screen shares exactly what she thought of season 3, part 2. “POV: you spent all day watching Bridgerton part 2 just to be disappointed, traumatized, and questioning if you’re still a Bridgerton fan,” the text reads.

But what could have been so bad that she’s questioning her loyalty to the series? While she did not share specifics, therealjessenia’s caption hints at why she’s unhappy. “Why? just why? so many questions #bridgertonnetflix #bridgertonseason3 #polin #polinseason #polinseason3 #colinandpenelope,” she wrote.

Fans share their feelings about ‘Bridgerton’ season 3, part 2

Despite the TikTok clip being just 5 seconds long, it has attracted a fair bit of fan attention, and the video’s comment section is filled with reactions. It turns out this season was not for everyone, and some actually found it incredibly boring, with one TikTok user admitting to fast-forwarding through parts of the show. “Anyone else fast-forward through a lot? Especially the scene that for some reason was spread out through a whole episode when time was moving for everyone else??” a comment reads.

“I was so excited for it, but I honestly felt so off in my stomach watching so many parts of it. I actually skipped a few scenes. I’m so disappointed,” another comment states.

TikToker therealjessenia’s caption suggests she was not shipping the storyline between Penelope and Colin, and there are many people who feel the same. “I get the whole Colin is jealous arc. What I don’t get is him ignoring her for 2 episodes and sleeping on the couch on their wedding night,” a fan wrote. Another shared similar thoughts, writing, “It seemed like Polin ignored each other half the time or they just weren’t in the same scenes … utterly disappointed.”

Did season 3, part 2 fall flat or have fans failed to see the bigger picture? It’s hard to answer this question because it’s down to personal preference, but some fans are clearly disappointed with how the season turned out.

