Bearing witness to one of the grossest scenes in all of Game of Thrones history was apparently not enough for a number of House of the Dragon viewers, because now they’re doubling down on the creepiness of the situation by searching Olivia Cooke’s feet on the internet.

Not to kink-shame anyone or say that there’s anything wrong with their particular passions, but the utterly distasteful scene wherein Larys Strong, erm, touches himself to Queen Alicent’s feet for the price of information was hardly supposed to be enticing.

Apparently, though, the internet couldn’t care less about the context of the scene, and maintain their curiosity, at that. In an episode where a king died and another was crowned, with the realm walking on the thin precipice of civil war and chaos, people seem to be more interested in the Clubfoot’s wanton cravings.

The Google search results for Olivia Cooke’s feet have spiked since last night’s episode, and we don’t really know how to feel about that.

Other parts of the internet are in a state of disbelief. Did Larys really kill Lyonel and Harwin just to get a shot at Alicent, or rather, her feet?

The self-righteous queen needs to take a look in the mirror the next time she wants to criticize the Targaryens for their supposedly “queer” ways.

We went from “you Targaryens are weird” to “married my son and daughter to each other & sells feet vids to creepy guy” #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/FdPvIE4Sf2 — The Realm’s Delight (@HOTDremix) October 17, 2022

Folks are angry that the relationship between Harwin and Rhaenyra was so underdeveloped, and yet we had to sit through that gross scene of Larys rubbing one out to Alicent’s feet.

We didn’t get a single kiss between Harwin and rhaenyra but I had to sit here and watch Larys jerk off to Alicents feet? The math ain’t mathing 😐 #HOTD #HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/DTvykvat1f — dragon… my balls ➐ (@NightOwlNikk) October 17, 2022

Queen Alicent might be the originator of selling feet pics in high fantasy, perhaps even the broader literature, come to think of it.

Queen Alicent Hightower, first of her name, originator of the selling of feet pics#hotd pic.twitter.com/ZgLFgizGSF — grassy ferret (@grassyferret) October 17, 2022

Quentin Tarantino’s name inevitably came up, but I doubt even the self-proclaimed feet-loving director would approve of that particular scene.

Quentin Tarantino watching Larys rub one out to Alicent Hightower’s feet#HouseOfTheDragon pic.twitter.com/iJJFKHYhtL — Free Folk Memes (@FreeFolkMemes) October 17, 2022

This may have been one of the most uncomfortable moments in all of George R.R. Martin’s works, but with the Dance of Dragons now looming close, we may have to get used to grotesque and profane scenes, sexual or otherwise.