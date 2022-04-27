Disney to release 3 Marvel Legends episodes ahead of ‘Doctor Strange 2’

A recent Reddit post is leading some users to believe they can expect three new eps of ‘Marvel Studios: Legends’ any day now

A new Reddit post seems to reveal plans for Disney Plus to release a trio of supporting Marvel Studios: Legends episodes in advance of the May 2 release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The post shows a screencap of a Disney Plus Italy user interface that lists the three episodes.

The image lists three programs appearing to be episodes 15 through 16 of the Disney Plus series. Marvel Studios: Legends episodes are assembled from clips taken from prior existing Marvel properties to highlight and inform characters and events in the MCU. Often the episodes are released to inform viewers of things that will feature heavily in soon-to-be-released series and features. The three episodes listed in the image will focus on Doctor Strange, Wong, and The Scarlet Witch, respectively.

The first episode of the series was entitled Wanda Maximoff — the alter ego of the Scarlet Witch — in advance of the first Disney Plus MCU series, Wandavision. However, it should be noted that the MCU character wasn’t known by her comic book nom de guerre until the last episode of Wandavision, meaning “The Scarlet Witch” episode will approach the character past her experience in the television series. The Scarlet Witch is already known to feature heavily in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Neither Doctor Strange, nor Wong, the current official Sorcerer Supreme of the MCU, have featured in an episode of the series to date.

In honor of #MultiverseOfMadness, Disney+ will debut new episodes of ‘Marvel Studios: LEGENDS’ this Friday — one of which will be focused on “The #ScarletWitch”! pic.twitter.com/fMWpiSJfIl — Scarlet Witch News (@scarletwnews) April 27, 2022

So far, the US Disney Plus website has no indication of any new episodes available at this time. There’s still a handful of days left before the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so if the episodes are indeed happening, fans should expect to see them available shortly.