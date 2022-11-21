DJ Khaled is renting out his luxury crib for just $11 a night

Who hasn’t wanted to opportunity to stay in a high-end luxury pad, let alone one owned by a celebrity? Well DJ Khaled is offering just that for some lucky fans as he is giving away the chance to stay at a luxury Airbnb in Miami and let’s just say it’s a sneaker head’s heaven.

The well-known DJ has decked the place out with everything you could possibly want from luxury accommodation, including a pool area and an outdoor lounge, and for those sneaker enthusiasts out there it also has an enormous shoe closet. Khaled is known for his almost reverential love of sneakers and he has recreated his own shoe closet within the Airbnb. Though it doesn’t come close to his reported 10,000-strong collection, it will feature some of the artist’s favorite designs.

Khaled posted this video to Instagram to show off the phenomenal collection.

According to TMZ the rapper is giving away two nights, December 5th and 6th for only $11, a small nod to his own shoe size. Not only do you get to stay in the house though, but included in this giveaway is also a pair of We The Best Jordan 5s, 305 kicks, a private shopping session at a high-end sneaker store, and dinner at Khaled’s restaurant, The Licking. They will also be greeted by a handwritten note for DJ Khaled himself upon their arrival.

There will be a mad rush then as fans can request to book the place from Tuesday, November 29 at 1 PM ET.