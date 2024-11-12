Do we know Song Jae Rim’s cause of death?

K-drama actor Song Jae Rim has unexpectedly died at the age of 39, local authorities said in a statement shortly after the discovery of the actor’s body.

According to Korean-language media outlet OSEN, Jae Rim was found dead in his apartment in Seongdong-gu, Seoul, on Tuesday afternoon.

Investigations are still underway to ascertain the actor’s cause of death, but authorities already said they did not find “signs of foul play.”

The Seongdong Police Station also revealed that they found a two-page letter on the scene, but its content was not disclosed to the public.

Meanwhile, Koreaboo reported that the document was Song’s last will and testament, and that police also discovered nicotine concentrate in his apartment.

The news about Jae Rim’s death quickly prompted an outpouring of grief on social media from fans all over the world.

“Today, we say goodbye to a star whose light will never truly fade. Song Jae Rim, you left a mark in our hearts with your talent, warmth, and laughter. May you rest in peace,” one fan wrote on X alongside a photo of the actor.

Another lamented, “I can’t believe #SongJaeRim is gone… it’s heartbreaking to think that someone who brought so much joy could be going through so much pain… Rest in peace.”

Different media outlets said the actor’s funeral will take place at a funeral home in Yeouido in South Korea’s capital city on Thursday, Nov. 14, at noon KST.

Prior to his burial, a memorial space has been arranged by his family at the Yeouido St. Mary’s Hospital Funeral Hall, where his younger sister is listed as the chief mourner, according to Korean-language news site Xsportsnews.

Song Jae Rim’s career and legacy

Song reportedly started as a runway model before starting a career in acting. He graced the catwalks of prestigious local brands, such as Juun.J, Ha Sang Beg, and Homme. Aside from the runway, he also built a name as a print and commercial model, gracing numerous magazines and starring in several ads, as per Pinkvilla.

He officially debuted as an actor in 2009’s Actresses. A year later, he made a notable appearance in 2NE1’s “Go Away” music video, which helped him land more acting projects in the years that followed.

Jae Rim went on to star in many big-screen releases, including The Suspect, Yaksha: Ruthless Operations, Tunnel 3D, Grand Prix, The Snob, and Good Morning.

He also made waves for his small-screen projects, such as Moon Embracing the Sun, Secret Garden, Nail Shop Paris, Fantasy Tower, Inspiring Generation, and My Military Valentine.

His appearance on the reality show We Got Married in 2014 alongside actress Kim So Eun received much fanfare due to their onscreen chemistry.

Earlier this year, Jae Rim appeared in a historical web series titled Queen Woo. After which, he reportedly has two movies coming up, I’ll Become Rich and Death Business.

Before his passing, the actor was working on a project called Salmon. It’s not clear if he was able to finish filming all his scenes for the movie.

If you or someone you know is struggling with depression or has had self-harming thoughts, do not hesitate to reach out to your local confidential support for people in distress. In the U.S., the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline’s # is 988, OR you can call 1-800-273-8255. Crisis Text Line can be reached by texting HOME to 741741 (US), 686868 (Canada), or 85258 (UK).

