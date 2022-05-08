While almost every Marvel hero gets a complete makeover in each installment of this interconnected cinematic universe, the titular Master of the Mystic Arts in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness has had to wear the same outfit for five movies. His latest solo outing, however, finally rectifies this overlooked facet by finally giving the superhero the Kamar-Taj “master” outfit.

In a recent press release for the Doctor Strange sequel, costume designer Graham Churchyard explained how Kevin Feige personally intervened to get a re-design for his film.

With this movie, Kevin [Feige] wanted to upgrade Doctor Strange’s costume. In all his previous outings, he had remained in his disciple costume. Even though he had graduated and was now a Master, in Infinity and in Endgame he is wearing the disciple costume, so Kevin wanted to use the new movie as an opportunity to upgrade him so that he is wearing a Master’s costume from the very beginning, which we tailored to give a very heroic and powerful silhouette.

In fairness to the original costume, the knitting was done in such an intricate and detailed manner that many of us didn’t actually mind seeing Strange in the same outfit over and over again. This new design is much simpler and easier on the eye, though it’s unclear if he’ll continue to wear it for future MCU outings. Whatever the changes, though, we can safely say that one thing will always be a constant so far as Strange’s apparel is concerned, and that’s the Cloak of Levitation.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is currently playing in theaters.