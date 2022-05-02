‘Doctor Strange 2’ promises fun this Friday

It’s going to be a fun Friday with ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness hits theaters this Friday, and fans are gearing up to experience one of Marvel’s darkest and most intense films yet.

Marvel Studios released a new promo video for the second installment in Doctor Strange’s solo film experience, and it is thrilling. Strange himself calls upon Wanda Maximoff when he needs an avenger — and she’s stepping up to the plate.

This FRIDAY the Madness begins! Experience Marvel Studios' #DoctorStrange in the Multiverse of Madness only in theaters!

Taking some of the strongest characters in the universe and putting them in imminent danger, Doctor Strange 2 promises that we’ll see our heroes battle against an evil unlike they’ve known before — which, if you consider what they’ve faced before, says a lot.

Later in the promo, Maximoff says, “This is going to be fun,” but her body language and the tone of her voice promise something more sinister than enjoyable. With the multiverse unlocked, nothing is off limits.

The synopsis for the film is as follows:

“In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.”

You can see Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in theaters on May 6.