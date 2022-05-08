The BAFTA-winning star of Sex Education joining Doctor Who is a monumental moment for the long-running British sci-fi series and Whovians are here to celebrate it.

It’s a tradition for the BBC to announce the next main lead a few months before their predecessor’s time is up. As such, it was only a matter of time before we learned whom Jodie Whittaker was going to regenerate into during this year’s forthcoming Christmas special episode.

Out of all the high-profile actors rumored for the part, Ncuti Gatwa’s casting is definitely a surprise, though a most welcome one, especially if the initial fan reception is anything to go by. In fact, it wouldn’t be an understatement to suggest that Doctor Who fans are positively losing their minds over the announcement. Here’s a picture of Rose Tyler’s mom perfectly conveying what a lot of us are feeling right now.

And what an age to be alive when we have not one, but two black actors portraying the Doctor in a span of a few years.

I love them.



Honestly, I’m ecstatic that we are in a time where we have two marvellously talented black actors playing the Doctor across mediums. Ncuti Gatwa and Jo Martin – Fourteen and Fugitive supremacy. 😍



Sometimes, you just feel seen. And that’s amazing. 💜 #DoctorWho pic.twitter.com/iJqOFMtEPN — Dominic G. Martin (@DominicJGM) May 8, 2022

If “The Day of the Doctor” aired in 2022, the General had to contend with the nightmarish scenario of 16 Doctors, as opposed to 13. At any rate, the legacy of the Last of the Time Lords lives on.

Other Whovians, meanwhile, are just excited about the dawn of a new era.

I CAN’T FREAKING BELIEVE IT!!! Eric from Sex Education is the Doctor!!! pic.twitter.com/lva4Noax1u — King Shah (@ShahLatona) May 8, 2022

My kid: "NO WAY, NO WAY!! OMG I LOVE HIM!!!!!" ❤️ — bloodyexhausted 🇺🇦 🇮🇪 CoSo/sooverit #toriesout (@bloodyexhausted) May 8, 2022

Of course, we’re standing on the edge of another revision cycle, so a lot of fans who got introduced to the show through Jodie Whittaker might have difficulty adjusting to the new actor. Luckily, veteran Whovians are here to guide you through it.

For a lot of people who had 13 as their Doctor this is gonna take some adjustment because her era is over. You can have mixed feelings about the casting for 14. It’s allowed. I am pleased with who they’ve chosen and also absolutely gutted 13 (and a female Doctor) has gone — mag_lex || thasmin is canon ❤️❤️ (@_mag_lex) May 8, 2022

While Jo Martin’s secret incarnation was technically the first time a person of color portrayed the Doctor on the show, her tenure as the titular character only lasted an episode, with another brief cameo in the season 12 finale. Besides, Chris Chibnall has left Jo Martin’s identity and history ambiguous, so Gatwa will

Doctor Who returns later this year for Jodie’s regeneration episode, after which she and Chris Chibnall will be handing the TARDIS keys to showrunner Russell T. Davies and Ncuti Gatwa.