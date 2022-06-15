Doctor Who has yet to reveal who Neil Patrick Harris is portraying in the upcoming 60th anniversary special, but whoever he is, the villain is going to make the Doctor dance… again.

Not the drunk giraffe dance of the 11th, mind you, and nor the 10th’s own energetic flailing about. It seems that there’s a method to this new villain’s madness, though what possible reason could he have to play with the Doctor by dancing him around is beyond us at this point.

Nevertheless, it seems that one of the scenes involving David Tennant’s 10th incarnation and this antagonistic figure will take place in the middle of the street. The Doctor is trying to make his way to Catherine Tate’s Donna Noble, but Patrick Harris forcefully swings him around for two seconds in a classic promenade pose.

Just in time to celebrate Patrick Harris’ birthday, today saw the release of other set photos that show his character and David Tennant together. The villain is cutting quite the figure in his tuxedo, with looks that resemble a magician, though probably not the kind that’d make Peter Capaldi’s 12th Doctor proud.

Returning showrunner Russell T. Davies has described this new character as “the greatest enemy the Doctor has ever faced.” Given the extensive roster of dastardly foes the 2,000-year-old Time Lord has had to deal with up to this point, we can’t begin to imagine just how wicked or smart this villain could be. It could also be a reference to the Doctor’s ancient enemy, the Master, come back with a new face to haunt him all over again.

The 60th anniversary special of Doctor Who is expected to premiere on Nov. 23, 2023.