Does Vili Fualaau have a new wife after Mary Kay Letourneau’s death?

He was at the center of a hugely controversial relationship, but how's he doing now?

Mary Kay Letourneau and her young student Vili Fualaau’s relationship tore not just families but an entire community apart. Now, with Mary Kay’s recent passing, we wanted to know if Vili has moved on with his life and his relationships.

The couple’s illegal relationship sparked controversy nationwide. She was his teacher, he was her sixth-grade student. She was a married woman of 34 he was a young boy of 12. Not good!

This landed Mary Kay a seven-year prison sentence and having to be registered as a sex offender. Then, following her release, she and Fualaau got married, and stayed together until 2019. In the wake of Mary Kay’s passing, many wonder if Villi’s opinion on their relationship changed and what he’s up to now.

Where is Vili Fualaau now?

Image via Youtube

Following his divorce from Letourneau, Fualauu moved to California and appears to be moving on with his life. Even so, he;’s made several television appearances and interviews since Mary Kay’s passing. The pair’s unusual story still creates controversy and attracts attention to this day, including the Netflix movie May December.

Although the pair appeared on good terms after their divorce, Vili revealed during an appearance on the Dr. Oz show, as reported by People, his thoughts on the early beginnings of their relationship. In response to being asked what he would do if he found himself attracted to a 13-year-old:

“I’d probably go and seek some help. I couldn’t look at a 13-year-old and be attracted to that because it’s just not in my brain. It’s nothing that I’m attracted to. I mean, we all have our preferences, and that’s just not something that I would go towards.”

Does Vili Fualaau have a new wife?

Following their divorce in 2019, Fualaau began dating and seeking a new relationship. In 2022 he welcomed a new daughter, named Sophia with a new partner. Details around Sophia’s arrival and her mother are being kept very hush-hush, but Fualaau’s daughter Georgia, did share a welcome to post to her new sister. It seems the entire family is excited about the new addition.

Speaking of new additions, Vili is also about to be a grandfather at 40, as his daughter Georgia, is expecting a baby boy.