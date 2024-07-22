‘Donald Trump is having a complete meltdown on his failing website’: Trump’s reactions to Biden stepping down from the 2024 presidential race raise questions about fact and fiction

President Biden will not seek reelection, and has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris to run instead, but did anyone tell Donald Trump? Based on several Truth Social updates the day after Biden announced his decision, Trump seemingly thinks Biden is still his opponent in the race.

Moreover, some of what Trump had to say on Truth Social blurred the line between fact and fiction — even more so than can be expected from the former president. Republicans against Trump collected a few choice gems of what Trump shared. And in response, one commenter put it well when they said, “Trump’s so old he still thinks he’s going against Biden. Lol. Someone should tell him.”

Trump says Dems “stole the race” from Biden

Donald Trump is having a complete meltdown on his failing website. He’s scared pic.twitter.com/wH9PnqJx94 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) July 22, 2024 via Republicans Against Trump/X

In a litany of unhinged Truth Social updates the day after President Biden announced he would not run, Donald Trump implied that the Democrats were the real threat to democracy because they “stole the race” from “Crooked Joe Biden.” Biden dropped out and endorsed Kamala Harris. But the Democratic National Convention will happen in August and there’s still a chance for an open convention, meaning Harris 2024 is far from signed-sealed-delivered.

In another post, Trump wandered into the realm of pure make-believe when he suggested that Biden doesn’t remember quitting the race. Trump also seems to think that Biden’s announcement that he won’t seek another term means that he is no longer president, and shouldn’t be doing what presidents do, like communicating with foreign leaders like Chinese President Xi, or Vladimir Putin (incidentally, there’s no reason to think Biden has contacted either Xi or Putin to “arrange” any secret “talks” concerning “the possible start of World War 3.”)

On that note, Nana Sue commented, “The fact that he’s confused why Biden is meeting with other leaders, aka working, shows how little tfg understood the job and how little work he did. We must keep him out of the Oval Office [sic].”

Enter the “where is Joe Biden?” conspiracy theory, right on cue

Someone’s unhinged. This is what a meltdown looks like. @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/J9g8PDtX68 — Ivano Panetti (@ivanopanetti) July 22, 2024 via Ivano Panetti/X

As Trump acolyte Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) also suggested in an X post, Donald Trump, too, seems to have received the MAGA memo that something happened to Biden, and that’s why he announced he was dropping out of the race on social media rather than make an on-camera statement. According to Trump, reports that Biden had COVID shortly before he stepped down were made up. (Boebert went so far as to insinuate Biden might be dead.)

Trump finally outdid himself in his nonsense rambling, however, when he said that the Biden campaign and the DNC forced him to run against Biden, only to have Biden drop out in the 11th hour. “Shouldn’t the Republican party be reimbursed for fraud?” Trump asked.

Ivano Panetti shared that Truth Social update on X and in response, one commenter wrote, “‘Forced’. Nobody forced Don the Con [to] run for president. Nobody forced them to spend campaign money.” Someone else summed up Trump’s updates nicely, with far fewer words, when they added, “[Trump’s] a whiner.”

