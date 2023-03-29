Donald Trump tries to post through Fox News showing the American people don’t want him back as President

Let’s be honest, reality is annoying. Facts, figures, climate change – these are all things that get in the way of progress, especially when it comes to former President Donald Trump. The liar in chief‘s latest fun fallacy? Disputing a Fox News poll that people don’t want him to be President again.

Fox Business ran a poll on Tuesday showing 61% of Americans don’t want the man to be in the White House again. The poll ran during the Varney & Co show, hosted by Stuart Varney.

doesn't bode well for him! pic.twitter.com/XgrhI6O116 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 28, 2023

The fact that this ran on Trump’s favorite news channel isn’t a good sign for the man, and he didn’t like it either. What does Trump do when something comes out and he doesn’t like it? He lies, of course.

“New Polling just out” he said in a Truth Social post this morning. Are there any links? Any mention of where this “poll” came from? Even something like “I heard my sons talking and they think I’m going to win,” would be more credible than this.

Nope, just new polling that he definitely didn’t make up right there on the spot. Per his Truth Social post:

“I (WE!) lead Ron “Kill Social Security” DeSanctimonious, 61 to 19, and lead Joe Biden, by far the worst President in the history of the United States, by 7. MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!!! Don’t forget, we WON the second Election by far more Votes than we WON the first. GOD BLESS AMERICA!!!”

Nothing like some desperate fear-mongering about social security to galvanize your base. Also, “61 to 19??” Did he grab these numbers from the daily Lotto pool? How stupid do you have to be to fall for this?

There’s no fact here. Only the ramblings of a man who really needs to become President again because the walls are closing in on him. He’s also still pedaling the election stolen stuff — which, hasn’t that run its course by now?

He lost the election in 2020. It’s 2023, what are we doing here? Isn’t anyone sick of this man yet? Hasn’t he done enough? Let’s give someone else a shot already. It should also be said that while this poll seems extreme, we’re still very early in the election process.

If Trump does end up being the nominee, the rest of the party will most definitely fall in line. That’s a scary thought, but a very possible scenario. The 2016 polls had him way behind in 2016 and he clinched it. Anything is possible, unfortunately.

Not sure how else to say it: Trump is a liar and he only cares about himself. This is someone millions of people worship? God Bless America indeed.