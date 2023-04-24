Former President Donald Trump is running again. If you are not aware, the coming 2024 contest is likely to be his and President Joe Biden’s final political chapter if they are nominees, and, for one voter, Trump’s chance for more history does not bode well.

Donald Trump was the first president…



In 28 years not to serve a second term.

In 45 years not to release his tax returns.

In 89 years to lose the presidency, Senate, and House in one term.

To have zero public service before being elected.

To be taped detailing how he sexually… — Ryan Shead (The Villain) (@RyanShead) April 24, 2023

The Twitter user posted the above earlier today running down a number of scandals the former president experienced — which would have destroyed anyone else in a similar position. It is true he is the most recent one-term president apart from George H.W. Bush — also the most recent president since Gerald Ford to not release tax returns (though to be fair to Ford, he did release a summary) — and is in the company of former President Herbert Hoover in losing Congress and the presidency in one term (while Hoover was in the Cabinet before he got elected). Other parts of the post mention his issues with women (which former President Bill Clinton has also had but has denied), and later in the post, Shead touches on the fact Trump never cracked a 50 percent approval rating in his term.

Other highlights (or “lowlights,” depending on how you see the world) mentioned include Trump’s current legal troubles and the Jan. 6, 2021 incident at the United States Capitol. In replies, some say they get filled with anxiety when reading the list, others insist he will be re-elected next year, one critic says the law is catching up to him, and, for one Trump fan, none of this apparently matters.

yet he was the best president America ever had, your country was alot better off under him than the current president the rest of the world see america as weak now under joe biden and the wars start up again, notice how there was no wars started when the don was running the show — spookdogg111 (@spookdogg111) April 24, 2023

While it is true Trump did not start any new conflicts, he did continue U.S. military adventurism in places like Syria and Niger — and almost struck targets in Iran before calling off the operation at the last moment. As well, in contrast to this post, the global image of the U.S. declined under the Trump administration before rebounding with the current president. Shead advises this troll to stick to Australian affairs in a reply, and, in a different part of the conversation, he appears to reveal this is nothing but an attention ploy.

follow me on https://t.co/DGyRk2gJ0S come in to my chat and ill gladly discuss this with you, also if you subscribe you will have good luck for 10 years — spookdogg111 (@spookdogg111) April 24, 2023

As of this story’s filing, Trump remains the undisputed frontrunner for the 2024 Republican Party nomination with about half of surveyed voters behind him. Whether he will get elected and do things to spark a follow-up to this viral tweet remains to be seen. While some have hope, others live in fear of the idea, and, so, as always, his divisiveness continues to dominate western society.