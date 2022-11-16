‘Don’t Worry Darling’ pulls in huge first week streaming numbers, despite, you know, everything

Just when you thought you heard the last of the movie Don’t Worry Darling and all of its ensuing drama, something new happens to remind you. That latest thing is the movie landing on HBO Max and cleaning up view-wise.

Almost three million (about 2.7M) viewers streamed the movie in its first week of release, according to Deadline. Those numbers are from both Smart TVs and smartphones. The movie’s 53-day theatrical run has ended with a global take in of $87M. It made $19.3M in the United States.

There was a lot of talk about whether the drama behind the scenes of the movie would either hurt it or help it, but it looks like a whole bunch of people were simply waiting for the movie to hit streaming so they could decide for themselves.

Don’t Worry Darling stars Florence Pugh, Harry Styles, Chris Pine and Olivia Wilde, who also directed the movie. The drama began early during filming when Wilde said she got rid of lead actor Shia LaBeouf because “his process was not conducive to the ethos that I demand in my productions.”

LaBeouf then said he quit. Things got worse from there. In an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Wilde tried to back away from the word fired.

“We had to replace Shia. He is a fantastic actor, but it wasn’t gonna work. When he gave me the ultimatum of, you know, him or Florence, I chose Florence, and that was him feeling he was stepping away and me feeling we were moving on without him.”

LaBeouf was replaced by Harry Styles, and then the two started dating even though she was married to Jason Sudeikis at the time. That created a whole other issue. Regardless, now you can decide if the drama overshadows the movie or not in the comfort of your own home.