Drew Barrymore has been in the Hollywood life since starring in E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial in 1982 back when she was only 7 years old. Forty years later, she has her own talk show, The Drew Barrymore Show, where she gets to be herself and say whatever she would like. Recently, she made the comment that she hasn’t had sex for six months, and it wasn’t that big of a deal to her.

The whole horny world went ballistic. Six months without sex? How is that possible? How is that not a big thing? She said that she hasn’t been intimate with anyone since her split from Will Kopelman.

Of course, she once made headlines for getting drunk and making out with strange people, but that’s in her past. She doesn’t live there anymore. What is she up to now?

In her blog, she writes, “I am just in a completely different place in my life, and maybe in the near future I will get into a relationship…but it simply hasn’t been my priority. So I’m not a person who needs sex and has to go out there and engage with people on that level. I am someone who is deeply committed to fostering how young girls, my daughters, and myself as a woman, are supposed to function in this world!”

Why is it that a person can’t go through stages in a very fast childhood and grow up to be so discerning? What is it about sex that makes it more important than everything else in life? Growing up has its stages, and a part of that is realizing sex is only one thing that makes the world go round. There are plenty of other positive things to engage in, and Barrymore is doing that just fine.