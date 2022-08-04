Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson embodies physical fitness at its best — with a sculpted physique and muscles for days — his body is a product of hard work, structure, and regime. One might think all that enters his body is healthy, but even The Rock needs a cheat day once in a while.

In one of the internet’s best videos, Johnson posted a clip of himself trying In-N-Out for the first time last weekend, along with a glass of ice for his Teremana Tequlilia (which is *chefs kiss* by the way) and if we thought we couldn’t love him more — we’ve just been proven wrong.

Johnson went with two double-doubles, loaded, for his first official In-N-Out meal, and to say he wasn’t disappointed is a drastic understatement.

“I’ve got two double-doubles; they’re called double-doubles loaded with lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles, and cheese. Of course — we got fries here. This is (takes bite) fries are good. So we’re off to a good start. Now the question becomes: I have the one and only Teremana Tequila. What is going to pair best with the In-N-Out burgers?”

The best thing about the cheat day meal, Johnson decides, is that he created Teremana Tequila, so the pairing he made was the perfect fit: a mix of Blanco and Reposado.

“I think it’s going to be a Teremana Blanco kind of pairing, but then I think about it well, and you know what? I’m the founder of Teremana so f**k it — we make up the rules. So I’m going to go with Blanco and Reposado.”

Again, Johnson laughed and tasted the Tequila blend in preparation for what was in front of him as he went in for the first bite of the burger. He confirmed that it was a good choice, and In-N-Out has officially been added to the cheat day list. If you’ve not yet tried the magic of In-N-Out, now’s the time — it’s formally received the Johnson official seal of approval.

That being said, not everyone is lucky enough to enjoy In-N-Out without taking a road trip, as the burger joints are currently only housed in California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, Texas, Colorado, and Oregon. On the menu are items like Johnson’s new love, the double-double, as well as the hamburger or cheeseburger, fries, and their infamous grilled cheese.

Here’s to a delightful cheat day for Johnson and a terrific tequila pairing!